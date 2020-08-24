Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motiva may shut largest U.S. refinery during storms Marco, Laura -sources

Company officials may decide as early as Monday whether the refinery will shut down during the storms, the sources said. Motiva is owned by Saudi Aramco and in 2019 bought a petrochemical plant in Port Arthur next to the refinery.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:42 IST
Motiva may shut largest U.S. refinery during storms Marco, Laura -sources

Motiva Enterprises may shut the largest crude oil refinery in the United States for the passage of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura later this week, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The company’s 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the coastal city of Port Arthur, Texas, could be drenched by both storms between Tuesday and the end of the week based on current forecasts, the sources said. During 2017's Hurricane Harvey, about five feet (1.52 meters) of rain fell on the refinery in late August, forcing Motiva to completely shut down for nearly two weeks.

In 2018, because of the disruption during Harvey, the company cancelled plans to expand the refinery citing the threat of heavy flooding in the low-lying Port Arthur area during a future tropical storm. Company officials may decide as early as Monday whether the refinery will shut down during the storms, the sources said.

Motiva is owned by Saudi Aramco and in 2019 bought a petrochemical plant in Port Arthur next to the refinery.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Randeep Hooda flaunts his best birthday gift, sends message to 'Be The Change'

Showing off his best birthday present, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday showcased his birthday gift -- a bicycle and sent out the message to Be The Change and care for mother nature by opting for an eco-friendly carrier. The Extraction actor p...

CWC meeting concludes, Sonia Gandhi to remain interim president till new party chief chosen

Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of Congress and the election of new party chief will take place as soon as possible, party leader KH Muniyappa said after a crucial meeting of Congress Working Committee CWC on Monday. Madam S...

SC Collegium approves elevation of 28 additional judges as judges of Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium Monday approved the proposal for appointment of 28 Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court as Permanent Judges. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, also approved the proposal for appointment of fi...

Bring Dawood Ibrahim to justice in India: Rohit Pawar to PM

NCP MLA and party chief Sharad Pawars grand nephew Rohit Pawar has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim back to India from Pakistan. Now that Pakistan has accepted Dawood Ibrahim is indeed in Karachi, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020