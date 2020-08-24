Left Menu
Yogi's nod for hospital near upcoming airport; free treatment to farmers, poor: Jewar MLA

"The honourable chief minister has given in-principle approval for building a super-specialty hospital near Jewar airport and work on it will start soon," Singh said in a statement, adding treatment for farmers and the poor will be “free of cost” at the facility. Singh said in addition to Gautam Buddha Nagar, the hospital will also be useful for people in nearby districts of Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Hathras as well as those from neighbouring Haryana districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has agreed for setting up a multispecialty hospital near the upcoming Jewar airport which will provide “free” treatment to farmers and the poor, BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh said on Monday. The Jewar MLA said he met with the chief minister and also the state's health minister Jai Pratap Singh in Lucknow on Sunday and submitted a proposal for the construction of the hospital in his constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Singh said he apprised the chief minister regarding the need for a good hospital at Jewar with a trauma centre as people from the low-income group have been facing difficulty for a long time, and the high-cost private facilities have added to their woes. "The honourable chief minister has given in-principle approval for building a super-specialty hospital near Jewar airport and work on it will start soon," Singh said in a statement, adding treatment for farmers and the poor will be “free of cost” at the facility.

Singh said in addition to Gautam Buddha Nagar, the hospital will also be useful for people in nearby districts of Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Hathras as well as those from neighbouring Haryana districts. “Soon land identification will also be done for the hospital via the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA),” he added. Meanwhile, work is underway for the phase I -- spread over 1,300 hectares -- of the international Greenfield airport at Jewar and is expected to go functional after two years. When fully-built, the airport would be spread over an area of 5,000 hectares with international operations and is touted to be India's biggest aviation project at a cost of Rs 29,560 crore, according to officials.

