Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Man Samvaad' programme helps UP cops cope with workload at 112 emergency helpline

The 'Man Samvaad' programme, initiated earlier this year for better mental conditioning of Uttar Pradesh police personnel posted with the 112 helpline, has improved their well-being with the increasing workload amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior officer said on Monday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:42 IST
'Man Samvaad' programme helps UP cops cope with workload at 112 emergency helpline

The 'Man Samvaad' programme, initiated earlier this year for better mental conditioning of Uttar Pradesh police personnel posted with the 112 helpline, has improved their well-being with the increasing workload amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior officer said on Monday. Additional Director General of Police, 112 helpline, Asim Arun, told PTI, "There are around 1,500 police personnel posted at the 112 headquarters here. About 32,000 police personnel are deployed on 4,500 PRV vehicles. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, police personnel were experiencing tension and it reflected in their work." As many as 27 psychologists and counsellors from Delhi, Lucknow and Bangalore are counselling the police personnel by showing them inspirational videos, giving pep talks, listening to their problems and trying to bring about solutions.

The counselling programme started in April this year. Elaborating about the programme, Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, 112 helpline, said, "Under the 'Man Samvaad' programme, personnel can call up the counsellor and narrate their problems. A cop posted with a PRV vehicle had complained that he gets angry on trivial issues. A woman cop said that she is suffering from sleeplessness, which was not the case earlier." "Another personnel at 112 said that his family members get worried on seeing the news of death of policemen due to COVID. The attitude of the family members disturbs the personnel," he added.

In view of COVID-19, officials said the personnel who are above the age of 55, have been taken off from frontline duty to minimise the chances of infection. Officials also said that some personnel were apprehensive about the programme, when it started, and that senior officials may get angry at the growing number of complaints.

"So, it was decided that the information and problems shared with the psychologists will not be a part of the police records. So far, 193 personnel of 112 helpline have availed psychological help, while 286 personnel have narrated their problems to the psychologists," an official said. He added that the psychologists do a follow-up with the personnel who have been counselled.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian women face greater atypical stress fractures with prolonged bisphosphonate use

Asian women have approximately five times the risk of atypical stress fractures with prolonged use of bisphosphonates drugs commonly used to treat osteoporosis compared to white women, according to a new study. The research, conducted by sc...

Union education minister calls for exam reforms in National Institute of Open Schooling

The National Institute of Open Schooling needs to introduce reforms in its examination process so that the integrity of the institution cannot be questioned, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. He made the c...

Barbara Hepworth – Google doodle on renowned English artist & sculptor

Google dedicates an animated artistic doodle to Barbara Hepworth, who is widely considered one of the mid-20th centurys most impactful sculptors. Her work exemplifies Modernism and in particular modern sculpture.Barbara Hepworth full name D...

140 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district seized 140 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck on Monday and arrested the truck driver and helper, officials said. The accused have been identified as Murgub and Salman, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020