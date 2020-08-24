UP: Muzaffarnagar reports 65 fresh COVID-19 cases

Sixty-five more people, including six jail inmates and a policeman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 454, officials said. Twenty-two people also recovered from the disease, they said.

The health department received test reports of 285 samples, of which 65 came back positive, District Magistrate Selva Kumari said. She said 22 more COVID-19 patients have recovered. With this, the total number of recoveries in the district has risen to 1,151.