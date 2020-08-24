40 habitual criminals history-sheeted in Ghaziabad: police

As many as 40 habitual criminal offenders in Ghaziabad were placed in history-sheet on Monday during a special operation to keep track of their activities, police said. During its 'Operation Dastak', 40 habitual and dreaded criminals who are wanted in cases of murder, loot and burglary were made a part of the list, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

He added that police would keep a strict watch on the movements of these criminals while activities of old history-sheeters would also be observed. Sub-inspectors or beat constables in the respective areas would go to the residences of history-sheeted offenders to take stock of their activities, source of income, public image, and a photo of their residence would be kept in the police station records.

Out of the 40 criminals, 27 habitual offenders are living in Ghaziabad and allegedly committing crimes in neighbouring Delhi. The remaining 13 criminals were active in the district. So far, 380 criminals have been history-sheeted this year, Naithani added.