More than 2,800 CISF personnel promoted
Over 2,800 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted across the country were promoted on Monday, officials said. The beneficiary officials are in different non-gazetted ranks from constable to assistant sub-inspector, they said.
The pipping or awarding the ranks ceremony was held at various formations of the country, including at the CISF headquarters at Lodhi Road here. "A total of 2,862 personnel were promoted and given their new ranks on Monday. In Delhi, CISF Director General and other senior officers pipped the ranks of some officials keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols," a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said.
The DG said the promotions will boost the morale of the personnel. "Regular promotions to the personnel go a long way in enhancing our capabilities and also motivate other personnel to improve and aspire for similar promotion," the DG was quoted as saying by the spokesperson.
The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force is designated as the national civil aviation security force apart from being tasked to guard critical installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain. PTI NES SRY
