Left Menu
Development News Edition

Squally weather in Odisha, DCs alerted, fishermen advised not to venture into sea

In view of possible enhanced rainfall due to low pressure area over North-Bay of Bengal and neighborhood, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has written to all the district collectors to monitor the situation and remain prepared and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from August 25 to 27.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:39 IST
Squally weather in Odisha, DCs alerted, fishermen advised not to venture into sea
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of possible enhanced rainfall due to low pressure area over North-Bay of Bengal and neighborhood, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has written to all the district collectors to monitor the situation and remain prepared and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from August 25 to 27. "As per the special bulletin-2 issued by IMD on Monday, under influence of yesterday's cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height. It is likely to become more marked during next 2 days," read a message from Odisha SRC.

Weather forecast and warning: Squally weather, wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely over north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coast during 25 to 27 August 2020, the statement read. Weather warnings were issued for fishermen of Odisha coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast during 25 to 27 August 2020. Whoever is in deep sea area is advised to return to the coast by Monday night.

In advisory to district collectors, the statement read, "Situation may be closely monitored. Districts under red, orange and yellow warning to remain prepared to meet any water logging/localised flood like situation including urban areas. Alert BDOs, tehsildars, EES of DOWR, RD and works on maintaining road communication. "Continuous vigil of low lying areas, dewatering wherever required including urban areas may be taken up ensure functioning of control room round the clock. Rainfall may be reported immediately to this office. Situation report may be furnished. Advice for fishermen to be strictly implemented," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zoom's U.S. users hit by partial outage, some service restored

Video-conferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday a partial outage had left numerous U.S. users unable to log in to work meetings or attend classes remotely, but that it had managed to restore some service.The San Jose...

Geelani's family urges people not to spread rumours about his health

The family of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday said that his health condition continues to be under medical attention and urged people not to spread rumours about it. Syed Ali Shah Geelani is in an advanced age with mu...

Flat buyers entitled to compensation for delayed possession, lack of assured amenities: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday held that the flat buyers are entitled to compensation for delayed handing over of possession and for the failure of the developer to fulfil their promises with regard to amenities. The top court set aside the ve...

TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Video app TikTok said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump administrations efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by Chinas ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020