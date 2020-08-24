Left Menu
Exempt Motor vehicle Tax during lockdown period: Owaisi to CM

"Hence I request your good self to kindly look into the matter sympathetically and issue necessary instructions to the authorities concerned for exempting the Motor Vehicle Tax in the state of Telangana during the period of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and do the needful on humanitarian grounds, he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was released to media on Monday. According to him, the transport industry in Telangana is on the verge of a "total collapse" and a number of transport operators have lost their businesses..

Exempt Motor vehicle Tax during lockdown period: Owaisi to CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has requested Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to exempt Motor Vehicle Tax for contract carriage bus operators during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period. In a letter to Rao, the Hyderabad MP said about 5-6 lakh people who depend directly or indirectly on the industry lost their livelihood and operators somehow managed the necessary expenses and also retained the staff by paying remunerations even for the lockdown period.

The transport operators contribute a huge amount of revenues to the state economy every year and employ nearly 6 lakh people directly and indirectly but today the operators are not in a position to pay MV Tax. "Hence I request your good self to kindly look into the matter sympathetically and issue necessary instructions to the authorities concerned for exempting the Motor Vehicle Tax in the state of Telangana during the period of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and do the needful on humanitarian grounds, he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was released to media on Monday.

According to him, the transport industry in Telangana is on the verge of "total collapse" and a number of transport operators have lost their businesses.

