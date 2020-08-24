Left Menu
Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi protests against Telangana govt's restrictions on festival

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Monday staged a protest against the state government for suppressing Ganesh festival in Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:04 IST
Bhagyanahar Ganesh Utsav Samithi stage protest against Telangana Govt for not allowing pandals on Ganesh festival in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Monday staged a protest against the state government for suppressing Ganesh festival in Telangana. Members of the Samithi registered their protests by raising slogans while holding placards against the government.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwanth Rao, General Secretary, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samithi said, "The state government is harassing the Ganesh Pandal organisers at districts and villages through the Sarpanchs and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTCs) by stating that due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is not allowed to set up Pandals." "The State Government on one hand stated that the festival can be celebrated and there are no restrictions, but on the other hand the state government is sending the police personnel and removing the Ganesh Pandals stating this is coronavirus pandemic situation and threatening them with dire consequences. They have allowed the other religions to celebrate their festivals and now harassing us during the Ganesh Festival. Hence we have staged state-wide protest against this act," added Rao.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at homes and at elaborate pandals. According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

As many as 1,842 new COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,06,091 in the state, according to the state Health Department on Monday. The total number of cases includes 82,411 recoveries and 761 deaths. There are 22,919 COVID-19 patients who are under isolation, as per the daily bulletin. (ANI)

