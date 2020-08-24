Left Menu
District magistrate sits on ground to hear villager's plea

Prakash, 35, was sitting at the collectorate compound with his three children and his elderly father in the hope that some government official would hear his plea related to an illegal occupation of his plot two years ago, the officials said. Much to his surprise, District Magistrate Suhas L Y reached out to him around 1 pm, sat on the ground with the man and his family for an interaction that lasted for around 20-25 minutes, according to the officials.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate in Uttar Pradesh sat on the ground on Monday to hear the plea of a man who was aggrieved over a property dispute and was sitting outside his office.

Much to his surprise, District Magistrate Suhas L Y reached out to him around 1 pm, sat on the ground with the man and his family for an interaction that lasted for around 20-25 minutes, according to the officials. Suhas was joined by Chief Development Officer Anil Kumar during the interaction and an entourage eventually got around the 2007-batch IAS officer.

"The district magistrate not only heard the plea of the man, but also assured him of looking into the matter and resolving it soon," an official said. Instructions were then issued to the administration officials to carry out necessary proceedings to help the man, who was pacified, the official added. PTI KIS HMB

