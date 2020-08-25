Water from projects in Nashik to be utilised in Maha: Bhujbal

Maharashtra minister and NCPleader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said water from Nashikdistrict will be utilised for people of the state only

The district guardian minister said a proposal wasmade earlier to give water from the Godavari Valley projectsto Gujarat

"Many parts in Maharashtra are deprived of water andthey need to be provided water first. In this scenario, waterfrom Nashik district will not be given elsewhere but thebenefit of it will be given to land in Maharashtra only,"Bhujbal.