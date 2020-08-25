Fire breaks out at a quarantine centre in Visakhapatnam
According to police, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the computer block.
"There was a short circuit in a computer block. Police and fire department rushed to the spot and shifted the patients. The fire is under control. The probe is underway," police said. (ANI)
