Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha collapse: 64-year-old searches for daughter, 3 grandkids

Ali reached Mahad, which is around 40 km from Mandangad, on Monday night and is camping near the collapse site, frantically trying to know the whereabouts of his kin. "My daughter lives in the building along with her two daughters aged five and two years and a son who is three years old.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:02 IST
Maha collapse: 64-year-old searches for daughter, 3 grandkids

Sixty four-year-old Muhammad Ali reached Mahad immediately after hearing news of a building there collapsing like a pack of cards. Ali, a resident of Mandangad in Raigad district, said he is clueless about the fate of his daughter, who lived in the ill-fated Tarek Garden building with her three children.

"My son, who lives in Mumbai, called me on Monday night and said the building had collapsed. I immediately set out from Mandangad," he said. Ali reached Mahad, which is around 40 km from Mandangad, on Monday night and is camping near the collapse site, frantically trying to know the whereabouts of his kin.

"My daughter lives in the building along with her two daughters aged five and two years and a son who is three years old. I don't know their fate. Officials are not allowing me to search for them in the debris," he said. A day after the five-storeyed building collapsed, rescue personnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors, while police said 19 persons are still missing.

An official at the Mantralaya State Control Room of the State Disaster Management Unit said the Tarek Garden building at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil collapsed around 7 pm. There were around 40 flats in the building, the official said, adding those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur civic chief Mundhe tests coronavirus positive

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. I have tested positive for COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol guidelines. Request everyone who has co...

Soccer-Manchester United defender Lindelof tackles thief in Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof made a timely intervention by chasing down a man who stole an elderly womans handbag in his home city of Vasteras on Monday, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported. A police statement httpspolisen....

Sano, Cruz homers help Twins edge Indians

Miguel Sano belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Nelson Cruz launched his seventh homer in 10 games for the Twins, who have gone deep eight ti...

'You will always be alive in our hearts': Suresh Raina pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday penned an emotional note for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Raina, who recently retired from international cricket, shared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020