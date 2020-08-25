Left Menu
Landslide kills one in Chamoli

A junior engineer was killed and three others were seriously injured early on Tuesday when a Panchayat Ghar collapsed in a village in Pokhri area of Chamoli district following a landslide, police said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:34 IST
A junior engineer was killed and three others were seriously injured early on Tuesday when a Panchayat Ghar collapsed in a village in Pokhri area of Chamoli district following a landslide, police said. The landslide occurred above the Panchayat Ghar in Tali-Ansari village at about 3 am and the rubble fell upon the structure pulling it down, the office of Chamoli Superintendent of Police said.

Four people inside the Panchayat ghar -- the JE of a construction company, two drivers of heavy earth moving machines and one helper were badly injured in the incident, it said. They were all pulled out out from under the debris and rushed to a hospital in Pokhri but the junior engineer died on the way, the SP office said.

The rest of them sustained serious injuries and were under treatment, it said. The deceased JE was identified as Mayank Semwal (24), a resident of Rudraprayag district. The injured were Pokland  operator Jaipal Singh (31), who is from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh, JCB operator Anil Singh (25), a resident of Pokhri, and a helper Ramesh (24) who is from Nepal.

