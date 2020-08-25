Left Menu
COVID-19 negative report mandatory for passengers flying to UAE: AI Express

The Air India Express on Tuesday has rolled out new guidelines for the passengers aged 12 years and above travelling to UAE making it mandatory for them to submit a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test on the website prior to their flight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Air India Express on Tuesday has rolled out new guidelines for the passengers aged 12 years and above traveling to UAE making it mandatory for them to submit a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test on the website prior to their flight. It has also stated that the travelers are required to take coronavirus screening test "not more than 96 hours before departure."

"For all passengers 12 years old and above, a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test report in the printed form, from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a certified designated laboratory which is available on screening.purehealth.ae website is required. Passengers are required to take a COVID-19 PCR test not more than 96 hours before departure," the guidelines from the Air India Express read. At present, India has made it mandatory for a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine for passengers arriving into the country on international flights but has exempted those producing a negative certificate of an RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours of their flight's departure.

Also, on inbound flights, only those crew members that have tested negative for coronavirus are allowed to operate flights to India.

