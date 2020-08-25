Himachal Pradesh: Body of 19-yr-old recovered from Chandartal Lake

A team of divers has recovered the body of a 19-year-old youth who went missing in Chandartal Lake in Lahul-Spiti on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Amar Thakur, a resident of Manali.

"A 19-year-boy Amar Thakur went missing after drowning on Saturday and a special five-member team of divers of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) from Punjab was called on Monday for the recovery of his body," said Gyan Sagar Negi, ADM Kaza on Tuesday. Giving out more details about the rescue team, he said that one by one the three divers descended into the Chandratal lake and started searching for the missing youth.

"In such a situation, divers of BBMB Chandigarh also carried out the search operation," the ADM Kaza added.