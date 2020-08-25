Editors, Please ignore CAL 1 slugged 'WB-VISVABHARATI-CLOSURE'.

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 30 minutes to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt, to think over his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary. The top court granted another opportunity to B...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to land in Sudan from Israel on Tuesday, on what he said was the first official non-stop flight between the two countries.Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Is...
Talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdogs chief were constructive, Irans top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi during a visit to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former ato...
Humanitarian workers battling the novel coronavirus in Myanmars Rakhine State have urged authorities to restore high-speed internet access to help tackle rising infections in an area where tens of thousands of people have been displaced.The...