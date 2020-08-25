Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly begins

Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly started on Tuesday with new seating arrangements in the house and all precautions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:27 IST
Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly begins
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel along with other leaders during a Business Advisory Committee meet in Raipur [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly started on Tuesday with new seating arrangements in the house and all precautions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The seating arrangements for members of the Assembly have been altered to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. "Glass partitions have been erected to separate the seats of MLAs to minimize contact between two lawmakers while they attend the proceedings of the house," as per an Assembly official.

Eleven extra chairs have been placed inside the building and the thermal screening and oxygen level of MLAs were checked while they were entering the house. Also, ministers and MLAs were allowed to enter the assembly premises with a single assistant.

Moreover, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee under the chairmanship of the Speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant was held in the committee room of the Assembly here this morning. The members of the Committee included Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Chaubey among others. Notably, Baghel along with his other cabinet ministers paid tribute to 17 security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), who lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma and also to the corona warriors.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Patients reinfectedTwo European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about immunity. T...

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF COVID-19 rel...

COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official

Hyderabad, Aug 25 PTI Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesda...

Three-day session of Mizoram assembly from Sep 1

A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly session will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee BAC chaired by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo last week chalked out the detailed plan, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020