Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly begins

Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly started on Tuesday with new seating arrangements in the house and all precautions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The seating arrangements for members of the Assembly have been altered to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. "Glass partitions have been erected to separate the seats of MLAs to minimize contact between two lawmakers while they attend the proceedings of the house," as per an Assembly official.

Eleven extra chairs have been placed inside the building and the thermal screening and oxygen level of MLAs were checked while they were entering the house. Also, ministers and MLAs were allowed to enter the assembly premises with a single assistant.

Moreover, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee under the chairmanship of the Speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant was held in the committee room of the Assembly here this morning. The members of the Committee included Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Chaubey among others. Notably, Baghel along with his other cabinet ministers paid tribute to 17 security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), who lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma and also to the corona warriors.