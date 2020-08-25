Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt schools to have specialised toilets, ramps for children with special needs

Schools run by the Delhi government will have specialised toilets, ramps and railings for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) by end of this year, according to officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE). The project is likely to be implemented by the end of this year," the official said. The government also pans to issue smart cards to all government school students tentatively by September 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:27 IST
Delhi govt schools to have specialised toilets, ramps for children with special needs

Schools run by the Delhi government will have specialised toilets, ramps and railings for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) by end of this year, according to officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE). "Consequent upon multiple meetings and exhaustive discussions with various stakeholders, various projects pertaining to CWSN have been shortlisted for implementation of 'Vision 2030'. CWSN toilet, ramps and railings in each school will be readied by December end. The sanction to PWD and other modalities will be finalised by next month," a senior DoE official said.

The department also plans to establish 17 additional resource centre for CWSN within the same timeline. "In order to promote talents of CWSN, we will identify children with disabilities who have special talent at school level and further facilitate promotion of their skills or talent at zonal, district, state and international level," the official added.

Creation of at least one school of excellence (SoE) in each district, teaching foreign language in government schools, connected classrooms, exchange programmes for students and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding are among the projects shortlisted for DoE's "Vision 2030". Vision 2030 is a part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's strategies to uplift public education in the national capital.

To set up schools of excellence -- the English-medium schools of Delhi government -- in each district, the DoE has asked its officials to identify existing school buildings where new rooms can be constructed and prepare a proposal to declare those institutes as schools of excellence by September 15. "Integrated digital devices will be installed in all classrooms. Primary and nursery classes will get smart and interactive TVs. In some classrooms, laptops will be provided to improve learning. The project is likely to be implemented by the end of this year," the official said.

The government also pans to issue smart cards to all government school students tentatively by September 30. "The smart card will have multiple uses like entry in school, use of health services, utilisation of library services, etc," the official added..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Patients reinfectedTwo European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about immunity. T...

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF COVID-19 rel...

COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official

Hyderabad, Aug 25 PTI Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesda...

Three-day session of Mizoram assembly from Sep 1

A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly session will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee BAC chaired by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo last week chalked out the detailed plan, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020