Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three held in connection with killing of journalist in UP's Ballia

Three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist Ratan Singh who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district, said police on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:41 IST
Three held in connection with killing of journalist in UP's Ballia
Subhash Chandra Dubey, DIG Azamgarh speaks to media on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist Ratan Singh who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district, said police on Tuesday. "Three prime accused arrested from the spot. Search for other accused is underway. Although the deceased was a journalist the incident does not involve anything related to journalism. It is completely about the land dispute between the two parties," said Subhash Chandra Dubey, DIG Azamgarh.

Ballia's Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said, "He was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It is being told that they had some old dispute. The investigation is underway." However, Vinod Singh, the father of the deceased claimed that there was no dispute at all and added that "a false report has been given to higher-ups in Balia police by Sasmoli police in charge. My son was called on a false pretext. The spot where the murder took place is barely 20 steps away from the police station."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla visited the district hospital of the deceased in today morning. "A journalist has been brutally murdered and we are taking this issue seriously. Will request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase compensation and give a job to his wife," the Minister said while speaking to ANI.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Patients reinfectedTwo European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about immunity. T...

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF COVID-19 rel...

COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official

Hyderabad, Aug 25 PTI Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesda...

Three-day session of Mizoram assembly from Sep 1

A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly session will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee BAC chaired by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo last week chalked out the detailed plan, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020