Three held in connection with killing of journalist in UP's Ballia

Three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist Ratan Singh who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district, said police on Tuesday. "Three prime accused arrested from the spot. Search for other accused is underway. Although the deceased was a journalist the incident does not involve anything related to journalism. It is completely about the land dispute between the two parties," said Subhash Chandra Dubey, DIG Azamgarh.

Ballia's Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said, "He was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It is being told that they had some old dispute. The investigation is underway." However, Vinod Singh, the father of the deceased claimed that there was no dispute at all and added that "a false report has been given to higher-ups in Balia police by Sasmoli police in charge. My son was called on a false pretext. The spot where the murder took place is barely 20 steps away from the police station."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla visited the district hospital of the deceased in today morning. "A journalist has been brutally murdered and we are taking this issue seriously. Will request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase compensation and give a job to his wife," the Minister said while speaking to ANI.