Askhy Sridhar appointed new Mangaluru Corporation Commissioner

The Karnataka government has appointed IAS officer Akshy Sridhar as the new Commissioner of Mangaluru city Corporation (MCC). The commissioner's post has been vacant after the transfer of Ajith Kumar Hegde three weeks ago.

Sridhar was serving as assistant commissioner of Bidar sub-division. Sridhar, a graduate from the College of Engineering, Guindy in Chennai, had earlier servedin the Union Ministry of Food ProcessingIndustries as assistant secretary, an official release here said.