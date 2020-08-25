Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 26 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Mukesh, the manager of former RJD MLA Musafir Paswan, was on the way to Motihari when his bike was stopped by six men at Sahwajpur Raghopur Chowk in Ahiyapur police station area, they said. The six men were also on bikes, police said. Mukesh was heading to Motihari for making payments to labourers.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:41 IST
Rs 26 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A man was robbed of Rs 26 lakhs at gunpoint in Bihars Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, police said. Mukesh, the manager of former RJD MLA Musafir Paswan, was on the way to Motihari when his bike was stopped by six men at Sahwajpur Raghopur Chowk in Ahiyapur police station area, they said.

The six men were also on bikes, police said. They snatched from Mukesh the two bags that had the cash and fled the spot, Superintendent of Police (City) Niraj Kumar Singh said.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV and police have started an investigation, he added. Mukesh was heading to Motihari for making payments to labourers.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus opposition figures in court after night in jail

Two leaders of the opposition in Belarus appeared in court on Tuesday after a night in jail, as the government pursues a crackdown on the few figures still at large, with more mass demonstrations planned against President Alexander Lukashen...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Patients reinfectedTwo European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about immunity. T...

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF COVID-19 rel...

COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official

Hyderabad, Aug 25 PTI Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020