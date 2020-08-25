Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab minister, two MLAs test positive for COVID-19

“Wishing my Cabinet colleague Industry & Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora Ji who has tested positive for #Covid19 a speedy recovery. The residence of the Badal family at Muktsar district has been declared a macro containment zone after a total of 19 persons, mostly security staff members deployed there, contracted the infection.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:00 IST
Punjab minister, two MLAs test positive for COVID-19

A Punjab minister and two MLAs tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28. Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Tuesday said he contracted the infection. “I have been tested positive for COVID-19 & has quarantined myself at my Chandigarh residence. I request all those persons who came in contact with me during last few days please get tested for coronavirus infection. Otherwise, I am at present not having any physical problem,” Arora wrote on his Facebook page. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished him a speedy recovery. “Wishing my Cabinet colleague Industry & Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora Ji who has tested positive for #Covid19 a speedy recovery. Look forward to him joining us at work soon,” said the CM in his tweet. Arora, who is a legislator from Hoshiarpur seat, was the fourth minister of Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to have contracted the virus.

The one-day session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be held on August 28 here. Earlier, three ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tested positive for coronavirus. Congress MLA from Rajpura Hardial Kamboj and Akali MLA from Sanaur Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra also tested positive for COVID-19. “Wishing speedy recovery to MLA Rajpura @HardialKamboj and MLA Sanaur Harinderpal Chandumajra who have been diagnosed #Covid19 positive. Best wishes,” the chief minister tweeted. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and their daughter and son tested negative for the infection, a health official said. The residence of the Badal family at Muktsar district has been declared a macro containment zone after a total of 19 persons, mostly security staff members deployed there, contracted the infection. Earlier, the Badal family residence was declared a micro containment zone with eight people–mostly security staff members--tested positive.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany urges Turkish-Greek talks to avoid 'catastrophe'

Germany urged Greece and Turkey to solve their dispute over overlapping resource claims in the eastern Mediterranean Sea through direct talks, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, warning of the risk of a military confrontation.The current...

HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI Following are the top stories at 1730 Hours on Tuesday NATION DEL48 CONG-MOILY-STATEMENT An admitted fact that organisation not in position to take forward Congress philosophy Moily New Delhi Senior Congress ...

Death toll rises to 10 in Raigad building collapse, rescue operations on

The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Maharashtras Raigad rose to 10 on Tuesday, National Disaster Response Force NDRF said. The rescue operations continued to remove those trapped in the rubble. The incident took pl...

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Frozen 3 may not have an official premiere date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. However, the movie has the absolute possibility to hit the big screens in future.The incredible success of Frozen 2 is one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020