Three-day session of Mizoram assembly from Sep 1

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:04 IST
A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly session will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo last week chalked out the detailed plan, according to which the session will be held till September 3, Assembly Commissioner and Secretary H Lalrinawma told PTI.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga will make obituary references on five members, including former speakers Hiphei and Rokamlova, who died away recently, on the first day of the sixth session of the present assembly, he said. There will be no gubernatorial address, Lalrinawma said.

So far, 239 starred questions and 56 unstarred questions have been received by the assembly secretariat, he said. A few government bills will also be laid during the session, he added.

The assembly secretariat has issued Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) to be followed by members, officials and the press during the session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic..

