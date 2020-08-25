Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim man arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old cousin

He then sexually assaulted her, they said. The girl told her mother about the incident after returning home, following which the parents lodged a police complaint. The accused was arrested and a case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCSO) Act, police said. Further investigation is underway, they said..

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:27 IST
Sikkim man arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old cousin

A man was arrested in East Sikkim on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting his three-year-old cousin, police said. The incident happened in Singtam police station area on August 22, they said.

The 26-year-old man, an assistant lecturer at the Advanced Technical Training Centre in Bardang, gave the girl some sweets and took her to his house, which is in the same neighbourhood, police said. He then sexually assaulted her, they said.

The girl told her mother about the incident after returning home, following which the parents lodged a police complaint. The accused was arrested and a case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCSO) Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin defies calls to probe Navalny illness, says poisoning not yet certain

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalnys grave illness and that a German clinics initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive.German Cha...

Egypt orders arrests after Instagram account exposes gang rape

Egyptian authorities have ordered the arrests of a group of men accused of being involved in a gang rape at a Cairo hotel amid a rare debate about sex crimes that started on social media and has fuelled a growing MeToo movement.Lack of act...

Germany urges Turkish-Greek talks to avoid 'catastrophe'

Germany urged Greece and Turkey to solve their dispute over overlapping resource claims in the eastern Mediterranean Sea through direct talks, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, warning of the risk of a military confrontation.The current...

HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI Following are the top stories at 1730 Hours on Tuesday NATION DEL48 CONG-MOILY-STATEMENT An admitted fact that organisation not in position to take forward Congress philosophy Moily New Delhi Senior Congress ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020