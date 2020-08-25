Left Menu
CM Yeddyurappa to request Centre for flood relief funds next week

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he would travel to Delhi next week and request the Centre to release funds for flood relief in Belagavi district and the north Karnataka region, said the Chief Minister's office.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:33 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he would travel to Delhi next week and request the Centre to release funds for flood relief in Belagavi district and the north Karnataka region, said the Chief Minister's office. "A meeting of all the legislators will be convened soon and plans will be made to provide adequate relief for the damage done due to the floods and all information will be sent to the Central Government. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he would go to Delhi next week and request for release of relief fund," the CMO stated.

The CMO stated that as of now, Rs 412 crore funds are available for flood management and other emergency work in Belgaum district. "More money will be released immediately if needed. Rs 174 crore is for the construction of houses in the district Similarly, there is plenty of money available in other districts. A total of Rs 488 crore has been released to 44,156 beneficiaries who lost their homes," the CMO further added.

He instructed the district commissioners to immediately send information about the damage and necessary grants to the district. Yeddyurappa said that the Belagavi-Dharwad issues "have been identified and action will be taken" to provide housing and crop relief based on the economic condition of the state in the wake of Covid-19, the CMO stated.

Deputy commissioner MG Hiremath explained the situation and how floods were being managed in the district. "The district commissioner said he was taking all precautionary measures for flood management and ensuring that officers were in constant touch with Maharashtra government officials. Crop seeds and fertiliser are being distributed in the district," the CMO added. (ANI)

