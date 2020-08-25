Probe ordered after video of cop beating up youth surfaces
An inquiry has been ordered after a video surfaced purportedly showing a constable beating up a youth with a baton in southwest Delhi as another policeman stood nearby, officials said on Tuesday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:39 IST
An inquiry has been ordered after a video surfaced purportedly showing a constable beating up a youth with a baton in southwest Delhi as another policeman stood nearby, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at R K Puram area. The youth's age and date of the incident have not been ascertained yet.
In the video that went viral on social media, the constable who was on his night duty can be seen beating up the youth with a stick as another cop stood watching the act. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said an inquiry had been ordered and departmental action would be taken against him based on its outcome Earlier, the officer had said the constable had been suspended.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Amit Kaushik has been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and appropriate action will be taken based on it's findings, police said.
