Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to participate in mega war game in Russia next month

India will send a tri-services contingent to take part in a multilateral war game in Russia next month, in first such participation in a mega military drill after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, official sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:14 IST
India to participate in mega war game in Russia next month

India will send a tri-services contingent to take part in a multilateral war game in Russia next month, in first such participation in a mega military drill after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, official sources said. China, Pakistan and a number of other member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are expected to participate in the Kavkaz 2020 strategic command-post exercise, they said.

Around 150 Indian Army troops, 45 Indian Air Force personnel and a number of Navy officers will form the Indian contingent for the exercise scheduled to be held in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia from September 15 to 26, the sources said. In June, a tri-services contingent from India participated at the Victory Day Parade at the iconic Red Square in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. A contingent from China had also attended it. The invite for the exercise comes at a time when India and China are locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh. Both India and China are members of the SCO, an influential regional grouping. Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both the countries are holding talks at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute.

Russia has already said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a “constructive” relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability. The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea. The aim of the SCO is to maintain peace, stability and security of the region. India became a member of SCO in 2017.

It will be the first major multilateral military exercise in which India is participating after the coronavirus pandemic broke out..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059

With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. Of the 72 deaths, 18 were reported from Kanp...

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....

Mamata writes to PM seeking intervention on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the holding of JEENEET examinations during the ongoing pandemic and sought his intervention. Banerjee in her lette...

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020