Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at Protocol dept of Secretariat; controlled, says Fire force

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI): A fire broke out in the protocol department in the North block of the Secretariat here, housing important offices, on Tuesday evening, but was brought under control,fire and rescue department sources said. They are all safe", the official told a television channel. There were only two people in the office as the remaining staff had gone on quarantine, he said, adding they were not injured..

PTI | Thiruanan | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:16 IST
Fire breaks out at Protocol dept of Secretariat; controlled, says Fire force

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI): A fire broke out in the protocol department in the North block of the Secretariat here, housing important offices, on Tuesday evening, but was brought under control,fire and rescue department sources said. The department was informed at around 4.45 pm about the blaze and fire engines left for the secretariat immediately, the sources told PTI.

P Honey, Additional secretary, HousekeepingCell at the Secretariat, said a short circuit from a computer is suspected to have triggered the blaze, which has been doused. "No importantfiles have been destroyed. They are all safe", the official told a television channel.

There were only two people in the office as the remaining staff had gone on quarantine, he said, adding they were not injured..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059

With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. Of the 72 deaths, 18 were reported from Kanp...

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....

Mamata writes to PM seeking intervention on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the holding of JEENEET examinations during the ongoing pandemic and sought his intervention. Banerjee in her lette...

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020