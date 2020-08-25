Fire breaks out at Protocol dept of Secretariat; controlled, says Fire force

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI): A fire broke out in the protocol department in the North block of the Secretariat here, housing important offices, on Tuesday evening, but was brought under control,fire and rescue department sources said. The department was informed at around 4.45 pm about the blaze and fire engines left for the secretariat immediately, the sources told PTI.

P Honey, Additional secretary, HousekeepingCell at the Secretariat, said a short circuit from a computer is suspected to have triggered the blaze, which has been doused. "No importantfiles have been destroyed. They are all safe", the official told a television channel.

There were only two people in the office as the remaining staff had gone on quarantine, he said, adding they were not injured..