Mysuru Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID

Mysuru city Police Commissioner Chandragupta has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Tuesday. Karnataka State Reserve Police ACP Bharat Raj too has tested positive for the infection,they said.

Both the officers are currently under home isolation and taking required treatment, officials said. Earlier this month Mysuru district Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth had tested positive.

As Chandragupta had attended a meeting along with Ryshyanth before the latter tested positive, he was under home quarantine and underwent test, despite being asymptomatic, sources added. Meanwhile, Arsikere JD(S) MLA K M Shivalingegowda has also tested positive for the infection and has been hospitalised.

Stating that Shivalingegowda has tested positive, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in a tweet, wished him a speedy recovery and hoped that he returns to serve the people soon. JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda too has wished him a speedy recovery.