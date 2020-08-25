President Kovind celebrates 'Van Mahotsav'
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday celebrated 'Van Mahotsav' with planting a Neem sapling in the President's Estate.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:32 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday celebrated 'Van Mahotsav' with planting a Neem sapling in the President's Estate.
"Reaffirming our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, President Kovind celebrated 'Van Mahotsav' by planting a Neem sapling in the President's Estate," President of India tweeted.
Van Mahotsav is an annual one-week tree planting festival which is celebrated in India. It was started in the year 1950 by Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi by planting a tree at Rajghat, Delhi. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Van Mahotsav
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Neem
- India
- Rajghat
- Delhi
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation on Janmashtami
Prez Ram Nath Kovind praises corona warriors, says they have gone much beyond their call of duty to save lives, ensure essential services.
India's self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world: President Ram Nath Kovind.
Bravery of soldiers demonstrated that India is also capable of giving befitting response to any attempt of aggression: Prez Ram Nath Kovind.
India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity: President Ram Nath Kovind in address to nation.