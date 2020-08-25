Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen tests positive for COVID-19

She asked all those who came in contact with her recently to get tested as soon as possible. "After getting symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. I sincerely request all of you who have come in contact with me in the past few days to kindly isolate yourselves and get tested at the earliest," she said on Facebook.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:17 IST
Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen tests positive for COVID-19

Manipur's social welfare minister Nemcha Kipgen took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She asked all those who came in contact with her recently to get tested as soon as possible.

"After getting symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. I sincerely request all of you who have come in contact with me in the past few days to kindly isolate yourselves and get tested at the earliest," she said on Facebook. Kipgen became the cabinet minister in the state to have contracted the disease.

According to a spokesperson of the COVID-19 control centre here, she has been asked to undergo home isolation..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

8,363 projects worth 5.88 lakh crore in oil, gas sectors resumed since April 20

Oil and gas industry has started and progressively resumed 8,363 projects and economic activities with an anticipated cost of Rs 5.88 lakh crore since April 20 by following all COVID-19 related standard operating procedures. An official rel...

Two-wheelers neither luxury nor sin goods, merit GST rate revision: FM

Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an industry interaction on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by CII, which was also issued by the finance m...

AR Rahman to present ZEE5's original film 'Atkan Chatkan'

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced that music composer AR Rahman has come on board as a presenter for their upcoming original film Atkan Chatkan. Touted as a rhythmic tale about hope and burning desire, the movie will start stream...

Amputee fashion show in Japan features Paralympic athletes

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the Amputee Venus Show which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games. With the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020