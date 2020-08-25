Crematorium employee feted

A man who has cremated over 600 coronavirus victims from the city was felicitated here on Tuesday. The city unit of the MNS student wing felicitated Rupesh Bhoir (36) at Balkum crematorium where he works.

Bhoir said that in most cases relatives of deceased COVID-19 patients do not remain present, so crematorium employees also perform last rites for them. Due to their job, neighbours avoid them and their families, he added, while asserting that he will keep doing his duty nonetheless.