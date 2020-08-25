Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAS officers Association calls action against Mysure ZP CEO as "unjust"

The Karnataka IAS officers association on Tuesday termed the action against Mysuru Zilla Panchyat CEO, following the suicide of a government doctor allegedly due to COVID work pressure, as "unjust" and said the FIR against him has brought down the morale of field officers.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:43 IST
IAS officers Association calls action against Mysure ZP CEO as "unjust"

The Karnataka IAS officers association on Tuesday termed the action against Mysuru Zilla Panchyat CEO, following the suicide of a government doctor allegedly due to COVID work pressure, as "unjust" and said the FIR against him has brought down the morale of field officers. It urged the government to support the hard work being put in by all the officers at the field level.

"The suicide of Taluka Health Officer, Nanjangud is very unfortunate and our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. However, holding senior officers responsible for it is unjust," the IAS officers Association said in a release.

It said, the broad framework and guidelines to control Covid-19 pandemic are given by government and senior officers in districts are only implementing that to the best of their capacity. "The act of lodging FIR against Chief Executive Officer Zilla Panchayat, Mysore, has brought down the morale of field officers and such acts will deteriorate the administrative efficiency and effectiveness," it said.

Further stating that the state government should support the hardwork being put in by all the officers at the field level, the release said IAS officers on Covid duty have been working non-stop 24/7. Calling the incident as "very unfortunate", it said no one knows what prompted the doctor to take such a step.

"To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the right approach. The insinuations about one's character and media trial does irreparable damage," the association said, adding, a pragmatic and sensitive approach is warranted.

"We request the state government and others to stand by its officers who are doing their duty to the best of their capacity," it added. Dr S R Nagendra, the Nanjagud taluk health officer, had committed suicide last week allegedly due to Covid related work pressure.

Nagendra's family and some Doctors have alleged that he killed himself due to alleged harassment from Zilla Panchyat CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra for not meeting the Covid-19 test targets set in his jurisdiction. FIR has been registered against Mishra under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide) on a complaint from Nagendra's father. The doctors have demanded the suspension and action against the CEO, who has now been transferred.

The government has asked Mysuru regional commissioner to inquire into the incident and submit a report in seven days.It has also announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to Nagendra's family.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata urges Modi to appeal SC order on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should go in appeal against the Supreme Court order for holding the JEE and NEET examinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensur...

No fans allowed at Vikings' first two home games

The Minnesota Vikings first two home games will be closed to the public due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings are scheduled to host the rival Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept....

DMDK says it wants Vijaykanth to be 'King' in 2021 TN polls

AIADMK ally DMDK on Tuesday said it wished to see its founder Vijayakanth as King in next years assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, remarks that did not appear to go well with the ruling party which asserted it would lead the alliance. Vijaya...

SAT rejects Axis Bank's application for recovering Rs 1 cr in Modex International Securities matter

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has rejected an application from Axis Bank seeking directions to recover more than Rs 1 crore of professional clearing member charges in the Modex International Securities Ltd case. In its capacity as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020