IAS officers Association calls action against Mysure ZP CEO as "unjust"

The Karnataka IAS officers association on Tuesday termed the action against Mysuru Zilla Panchyat CEO, following the suicide of a government doctor allegedly due to COVID work pressure, as "unjust" and said the FIR against him has brought down the morale of field officers. It urged the government to support the hard work being put in by all the officers at the field level.

"The suicide of Taluka Health Officer, Nanjangud is very unfortunate and our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. However, holding senior officers responsible for it is unjust," the IAS officers Association said in a release.

It said, the broad framework and guidelines to control Covid-19 pandemic are given by government and senior officers in districts are only implementing that to the best of their capacity. "The act of lodging FIR against Chief Executive Officer Zilla Panchayat, Mysore, has brought down the morale of field officers and such acts will deteriorate the administrative efficiency and effectiveness," it said.

Further stating that the state government should support the hardwork being put in by all the officers at the field level, the release said IAS officers on Covid duty have been working non-stop 24/7. Calling the incident as "very unfortunate", it said no one knows what prompted the doctor to take such a step.

"To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the right approach. The insinuations about one's character and media trial does irreparable damage," the association said, adding, a pragmatic and sensitive approach is warranted.

"We request the state government and others to stand by its officers who are doing their duty to the best of their capacity," it added. Dr S R Nagendra, the Nanjagud taluk health officer, had committed suicide last week allegedly due to Covid related work pressure.

Nagendra's family and some Doctors have alleged that he killed himself due to alleged harassment from Zilla Panchyat CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra for not meeting the Covid-19 test targets set in his jurisdiction. FIR has been registered against Mishra under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide) on a complaint from Nagendra's father. The doctors have demanded the suspension and action against the CEO, who has now been transferred.

The government has asked Mysuru regional commissioner to inquire into the incident and submit a report in seven days.It has also announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to Nagendra's family.