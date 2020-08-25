Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young engineer aims to contribute towards J-K's agriculture sector through new innovations

A young farming engineer at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Jammu is experimenting with new technology in the field of agriculture.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:22 IST
Young engineer aims to contribute towards J-K's agriculture sector through new innovations
Dr Mohd Muzamil (Middle), at the Test Lab Centre of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A young farming engineer at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Jammu is experimenting with new technology in the field of agriculture. Dr Mohd Muzamil, an Assistant Professor at the Test Lab Centre of SKUAST is playing a vital role at the test lab centre of the institute by developing and testing farm equipment suitable for the Union Territory's land to achieve its optimum use.

"Fields in Kashmir are different. We can't use very large pieces of equipment. At our labs, we create, as well as test the new technology that comes here, to achieve its optimum use. I believe the smaller tools can help the vegetable and horticulture sectors of the UT a lot," Muzamil explains. "Agriculture is the backbone of our nature, and if we are supporting agriculture, then we are contributing to the development of the nation," the young agricultural engineer and scientist said.

Asked about the reason behind his unique career choice, Dr Muzamil said his parents encouraged him to not follow the crowd and do something different. "After my schooling, I qualified for the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) and got civil engineering course at a National Institute of Technology (NIT), but I came to know of the new course that SKUAST was offering in agriculture engineering. According to me it was the combination of many different streams and I got to study civil and mechanical engineering under one umbrella," he said.

He added that there is a lot of saturation in the conventional fields of education, but a new filed like agriculture engineering provided him exposure and helped him contribute to society. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU trade chief insists he broke no rules on Irish trip

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan insisted on Tuesday he had adhered to all COVID-19 rules during a trip to Ireland in the past month while acknowledging he should not have attended a golf dinner that has outraged the Irish public. The...

Mamata urges Modi to appeal SC order on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should go in appeal against the Supreme Court order for holding the JEE and NEET examinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensur...

No fans allowed at Vikings' first two home games

The Minnesota Vikings first two home games will be closed to the public due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings are scheduled to host the rival Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept....

DMDK says it wants Vijaykanth to be 'King' in 2021 TN polls

AIADMK ally DMDK on Tuesday said it wished to see its founder Vijayakanth as King in next years assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, remarks that did not appear to go well with the ruling party which asserted it would lead the alliance. Vijaya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020