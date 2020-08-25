Woman, two kids die after drinking insecticide-mixed water: Police

Three members of a family, including two children, died after drinking insecticide-mixed water in their house in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday

The incident occurred in Karmsota village under Panchodi police station area where Kani Bai (33), her sons Rakesh (6) and Sonu (5) and daughter Urmila (3) fell sick on Monday after drinking water, stored in their house. They were rushed to hospital where Sonu was discharged after primary treatment while the other three died on Monday night, SHO Nisar Mohammad said on Tuesday. Primary investigation has revealed that the children had poured some insecticide in the water pot while playing

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, he added.