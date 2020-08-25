Left Menu
One held in social media influencers fraud case in Mumbai

This is the third arrest that the special investigation team (SIT) has made in connection with the case. Premendra Sharma, a resident of neighbouring Thane, operated several portals that provided fake followers, views, subscribers and likes on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:14 IST
A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai police's crime branch in connection with the social media marketing (SMM) influencers fraud case, an official said on Tuesday. This is the third arrest that the special investigation team (SIT) has made in connection with the case.

Premendra Sharma, a resident of neighbouring Thane, operated several portals that provided fake followers, views, subscribers and likes on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, he said. The accused, a former employee of two media houses, was operating through portals such as www.yoyomedia.co.in and www.blowsmm.com, which were under the crime branch's radar, the official said.

The SIT suspects that Sharma completed approximately 25,000 orders resulting in lakhs of followers, views and likes, he said, adding that his payments were unearthed during the probe of arrested accused Kashif Tanwar. The SIT, which is probing identity thefts and social media marketing influencers fraud racket, has identified 79 portals that supply fake followers, views and likes, the official said.

Earlier, the SIT had questioned Bollywood rapper Badshah in connection with the case and recorded statements of digital media marketing company Qyuki's COO and two employees in this connection..

