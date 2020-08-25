Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to participate in mega war game in Russia next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:21 IST
India to participate in mega war game in Russia next month
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India will send a tri-services contingent of nearly 200 personnel to take part in a multilateral war game in Russia next month, in first such participation in a mega military drill after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, official sources said on Tuesday. China, Pakistan and a number of other member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are expected to participate in the strategic command-post exercise, they said.

Around 150 Indian Army troops, 45 Indian Air Force personnel and a number of Navy officers will form the Indian contingent for the exercise scheduled to be held in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia from September 15 to 26, sources said. They said a meeting of representatives of the countries participating in the military drill took place in Volgograd on Tuesday to discuss various aspects of the expercise.

Russia has been a major partner of India in the defence sector and the cooperation has been steadily growing further. Tweeting about the event, Russian Embassy here on Tuesday said,"preparations for #Kazkaz2020 Strategic Command and Control Exercise are underway in Russia. Indian military representatives among the participants." The embassy also posted the Russian defence ministry tweet which said, "a staff meeting for military representatives of the countries participating in #Kazkaz2020 Strategic Command and Control Exercise – Belarus, India, Iran, Myanmar and Pakistan – started today in Volgograd." In June, a tri-services contingent from India participated at the Victory Day Parade at the iconic Red Square in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. A contingent from China had also attended it.

The invite for the exercise comes at a time when India and China are locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh. Both India and China are members of the SCO, an influential regional grouping.

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both the countries are holding talks at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute. Russia has already said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a "constructive" relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea. The aim of the SCO is to maintain peace, stability and security of the region. India became a member of SCO in 2017.

It will be the first major multilateral military exercise in which India is participating after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

More centres, fewer students per room, staggered entry-exit: NTA plans for NEET, JEE amid COVID-19

Increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting medical and engineering entrance ex...

India deploys troops with shoulder-fired missiles in key areas in eastern Ladakh

The Indian Army has further bolstered its combat readiness in eastern Ladakh by deploying troops with shoulder-fired missiles in several sensitive areas in the backdrop of increasing activities by Chinese helicopters in the region, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020