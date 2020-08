An undertrial prisoner escapedfrom Colvale central jail near here in Goa on Tuesday, anofficial said

Hemraj Bharadwaj escaped when he was allowed to moveout of the jail compound to dump garbage in afternoon, saidInspector General of Prisons Gurudas Pilarnkar

He said a hunt has been on to trace the runawayprisoner, who has been facing trial in a narcotics case.