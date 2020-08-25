Left Menu
Man found dead in Greater Noida flat

The body of a 38-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his apartment in Shahberi area of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. His body was found hanging from a fan inside the flat," an official from the local Bisrakh police station said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:57 IST
The body of a 38-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his apartment in Shahberi area of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The incident came to light after a neighbour alerted the police about foul smell emanating from the apartment, the police said.

"The deceased worked for a private firm and was living alone in his apartment as his wife and children had gone to their home in Badaun district some days ago. His body was found hanging from a fan inside the flat," an official from the local Bisrakh police station said. A purported suicide note was found from the flat in which the man stated that he was "upset with life" and that is why he was taking the extreme step, the official said. The body has been sent for post mortem and his family has been informed, the police added.

