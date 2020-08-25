Muzaffarnagar: 23-year-old man electrocuted

A 23-years-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with high-tension wires while on the way to his fields in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shubham and the incident took place at Biralsi village under the Charthawal police station. Following his death, irate villagers blocked the Thanabhawan-Muzaffarnagar road in protest.

According to SDM Deepak Kumar, the villagers were pacified and the body was sent for a post-mortem. The electricity department gave a cheque for Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the deceased’s family.