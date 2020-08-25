Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surveillance teams to take stock of heath of elderly in Ghaziabad

The district administration has constituted surveillance teams to take stock of the health of pensioners and elderly people amid coronavirus pandemic. The teams have been directed to visit the houses of 11,655 pensioners and 17,253 retired employees to know their health status and conduct COVID-19 tests on them and their family members, he added. PTI CORR SRY SRY.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:17 IST
Surveillance teams to take stock of heath of elderly in Ghaziabad

The district administration has constituted surveillance teams to take stock of the health of pensioners and elderly people amid coronavirus pandemic. The teams have been directed to obtain the phone numbers and addresses of the elderly population from the treasury and district probation office.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said an old age surveillance wing has also been started at the collectorate which will monitor the working of the teams. The teams have been directed to visit the houses of 11,655 pensioners and 17,253 retired employees to know their health status and conduct COVID-19 tests on them and their family members, he added.

PTI CORR SRY SRY.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar join hands to enhance conservation of river dolphins

Experts from four countries -India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar have joined hands to enhance conservation of river dolphins in the region, paving way for regional cooperation. A webinar on Exploring the impact of COVID-19 on the ecosystem...

Molestation case filed against AR personnel in Mizoram

Mizoram police has filed a case against the personnel of Assam Rifles for allegedly molesting two women in the border district of Champai, a police officer said on Tuesday. Champai district superintendent of police told PTI that the sexual ...

Turkey 'fully rejects' U.S. criticism of Erdogan-Hamas meeting

Turkey fully rejects a statement by the U.S. State Department objecting to a recent meeting between President Tayyip Erdogan and two leaders of Hamas in Istanbul, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The State Department had said t...

More U.S. colleges see spike in COVID-19 cases after classes resume

More U.S. colleges were grappling with high numbers of students testing positive for the coronavirus just days into the start of the fall semester after some universities rolled back their campus reopening plans in recent weeks.The Universi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020