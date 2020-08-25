Left Menu
DCW rescues woman who was chained, beaten by husband

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday rescued a 32-year-old woman who was chained and tortured at her home by her husband in Trilokpuri area of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:25 IST
DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal with her team rescuing a chained and tortured woman from Trilokpuri home (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday rescued a 32-year-old woman who was chained and tortured at her home by her husband in Trilokpuri area of Delhi. SCW informed about the move on Twitter and wrote, "Delhi Women Commission rescued a 32-year-old woman from Trilokpuri area of Delhi. The woman was tied in chains by her husband from the last several months in her house. The woman also was beaten and tortured."

The tweet was accompanied by a video of DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal speaking about the incident. In the video, Maliwal said that the children of the rescued woman informed DWC that their father would keep the woman chained and would not even allow her to use the toilet.

"Her kids told us that if she managed to free herself and run, their father would find her and beat her badly. The woman has been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. An FIR has been filed against her husband and in-laws," added Maliwal. She also updated about the incident on Twitter and wrote, "In a Trilokpuri home, a man had tied his wife with chains for months. The woman was tortured and beaten to such an extent that her mental health also deteriorated. Right now, I am rescuing the woman with my team, She's getting the treatment and an FIR has been filed. Such incidents make one heartbroken." (ANI)

