COVID-19: Pune surveys senior citizens with co-morbidities

"So far in the survey in Pune city limits, 538 senior citizens with co-morbid conditions were traced who had flu and COVID-19 like symptoms. "When these 538 people were put to COVID-19 test, 502 were found to have contracted the virus," informed Rao. He said in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas, over 4,000 people from the vulnerable group were screened. "Of that 472 senior citizens with co-morbid conditions were found with COVID-19-like symptoms and when tests were conducted, 422 people tested positive," he added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:27 IST
COVID-19: Pune surveys senior citizens with co-morbidities

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the district administration has undertaken a survey to detect senior citizens with co-morbid conditions in Pune city, adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad town and rural parts, an official said on Tuesday. Initial phase saw 502 such senior citizens testing positive for coronavirus out of the 538 people who were surveyed in Pune city, he said.

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said over 500 medical teams have been formed to trace people from the vulnerable group (above 60) with co-morbid conditions (pre- existing illnesses) in Pune municipal limits. "So far in the survey in Pune city limits, 538 senior citizens with co-morbid conditions were traced who had flu and COVID-19 like symptoms.

"When these 538 people were put to COVID-19 test, 502 were found to have contracted the virus," informed Rao. He said in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas, over 4,000 people from the vulnerable group were screened.

"Of that 472 senior citizens with co-morbid conditions were found with COVID-19-like symptoms and when tests were conducted, 422 people tested positive," he added. Rao said over 1,000 senior citizens from Pune city and PCMC areas with co-morbid conditions were traced and they had no contact history.

Of these 1,000 senior citizens, 922 tested positive for the infection, the Divisional Commissioner said. "The medical teams traced these senior citizens with co-morbid conditions at an early stage, thereby saving precious lives," said Rao.

He said a similar survey is being conducted in the rural areas, too, but numbers were not yet available. Pune district has so far recorded more than 1.45 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 3,600 deaths.

