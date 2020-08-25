Chhattisgarh logs record spike of 1,145 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Chhattisgarh witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 1,145 people testing positive on Tuesday, taking the states tally to 23,199, while 12 more deaths pushed up the toll to 218, a health department official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:41 IST
Chhattisgarh witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 1,145 people testing positive on Tuesday, taking the states tally to 23,199, while 12 more deaths pushed up the toll to 218, a health department official said. The day also saw the discharge of 308 patients following their recovery from the infection, taking the number of such cases to 13,732, he said.

The state has 9,249 active cases now as 13,732 people have been discharged and 218 have died, he said. Raipur district, the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, with 364 new cases, Raigarh district (117) and Bilaspur district (104) were the biggest contributors to the tally, he said.

Other districts where fresh cases were detected are Rajnandgaon (85), Durg (72), Dantewada (70), Bastar (48), Surguja (40), Kanker (38), Sukma (28), Bijapur (25), Surajpur (24), Balodabazar (23), Dhamtari (20), Mahasamund (17), Narayanpur (16), Kondagaon (13) and Kabirdham (11), he said. Five cases each were recorded in Gariaband and Janjgir-Champa districts, four each in Balod and Korba districts, two in Jashpur, while one case each came from Bemetara, Mungeli, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Koriya and Balrampur districts, he said.

Besides, five persons from other states who had arrived in Chhattisgarh have tested positive, he said. Among the 12 fatalities, five patients were from Raipur, two from Raigarh, one each from Korba, Gariaband, Rajnandgaon, Durg and Koriya districts, the official said.

Of them, six patients died on Tuesday while five succumbed on Monday. Besides, one death took place on August 23 night," he said. Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 16,000 cases and 179 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With 8,027 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. The district has seen 117 deaths till now. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 23,199, new cases 1,145, deaths 218, discharged 13,732, active cases 9,249, people tested so far 5,05,193.

