Cops fine media vehicles outside guest-house which is CBI's base

The Mumbai traffic police has penalized vehicles of four media organizations for allegedly standing in no-parking zone outside the guest-house from where the CBI team probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case is operating. On Monday evening, fine of Rs 200 each was imposed on four media vehicles for parking in no-parking zone, a traffic police official said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:59 IST
The Mumbai traffic police has penalized vehicles of four media organizations for allegedly standing in no-parking zone outside the guest-house from where the CBI team probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case is operating. A CBI team is in the city to probe the actor's suicide since last week after the Supreme Court upheld transfer of an FIR registered in Patna to the central agency.
CBI officials have questioned Rajput's domestic helps as well as his flat-mate at DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz. On Monday evening, fine of Rs 200 each was imposed on four media vehicles for parking in no-parking zone, a traffic police official said.
