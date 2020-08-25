Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand: 6 killed as truck topples over car, crushes it

Six people, including women and children, were killed in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday as a truck toppled over a car and crushed it, police said. The victims are yet to be identified but there are women and children, he added. It seems they are from Bihar and Jharkhand, Lakra said.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:14 IST
Jharkhand: 6 killed as truck topples over car, crushes it

Six people, including women and children, were killed in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday as a truck toppled over a car and crushed it, police said. The incident happened around 8.30 pm at the Jama Chowk area of the district, they said.

The truck, carrying rice bags, toppled over the car that was going towards Deoghar as the driver lost control, they added. The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident, said Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra.

"Rescue operations are underway with the help of locals," he said. The victims are yet to be identified but there are women and children, he added.

It seems they are from Bihar and Jharkhand, Lakra said. Locals alleged that the accident happened due to the bad condition of the road.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the deaths. "May God give peace to the souls of the departed and give the family the strength to endure the grief," he said.

PTI IKD SOM SOM.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC declines stay on decision to lease out Trivandrum Airport

Kerala High Court division bench has declined to issue an interim order staying further proceedings on Central Governments order approving the grant of the lease on the right of operation, management and development of Trivandrum Internatio...

Marchers going to DC for MLK event shot at in Pennsylvania

At least one person was wounded when a shooting broke out as demonstrators marched from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., in response to the police killing of George Floyd, police said. Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty Sensabaugh, one of the mar...

Russia, India discuss upcoming official communications

Moscow Russia, August 25 ANISputnik Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov had a phone conversation with Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma to discuss the communications of various levels between the two countries, the Russi...

Auto driver killed while saving biker in Greater Noida

A 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died in a road crash on Tuesday night while trying to save a motorcycle rider in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. The auto-rickshaw had overturned on the road around 9 pm near Parthala Chowk, und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020