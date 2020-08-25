Delhi forest dept notice to DMRC for violating green law

The Delhi forest department has issued notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for allegedly violating guidelines that do not permit construction on deemed forest land during the construction of the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor. There was no immediate response from the DMRC.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Division, the DMRC was ordered to stop work on a 5.34-km stretch of Road Number 26 between Vikas Puri and Peeragarhi Chowk and a 1,300-metre square portion of the Najafgarh drain, which are deemed forest areas. Multiple notices were issued in February and August, asking the DMRC "not to carry out any construction work on the portion of Road Number 26 and Najafgarh drain", according to the forest department.

"The DMRC has disobeyed the directions issued and refused to stop work on Road Number 26 and has prima facie violated the Forest Conservation Act, 1980," it said. The forest department has filed a violation report with the Union Environment Ministry, alleging severe damage to trees due to the DMRC work at the two locations.

It has also filed complaints at Vikas Puri and Mianwali police stations regarding the matter.