Manipur govt imposes Rs 10,000 fine for violating authorized gatherings norms

Manipur government on Tuesday issued new guidelines related to COVID-19 while continuing its ban on public gathering except for authorized ones. The home department on the state instructed deputy commissioners or Superintendents of Police to impose Rs 10,000 fine for gathering in excess of authorized number of people in ceremonies.

"Manipur Home Dept instructs deputy commissioners/SPs to impose Rs 10,000 fine for gathering in excess of the authorized number of people in ceremonies, Rs 200 each for failing to wear the mask and maintain social distance in public and Rs 1,000 for any other violation of COVID-19 guidelines," the order read. Ministry of Home Affairs in its order for unlock 3 guidelines issued has continued its ban on social/political/sports/entertainmet/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregation. The only relaxation is for marriage related gatherings and funeral related gatherings with very limited attendance and strict observation of national directives of COVID management.

Meanwhile, 82 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur including 8 personnel from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,444 including 1,431 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 70.02 per cent, State Health Department stated. (ANI)