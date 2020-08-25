Man impersonating as RPF constable held with contraband

Left Menu
A man impersonating as a constable in the Railway Protection Force has been arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station with 72.5 kg ganja, police said on Tuesday. He was arrested on Monday while deboarding the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express at the New Delhi Railway Station, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:38 IST
A man impersonating as a constable in the Railway Protection Force has been arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station with 72.5 kg ganja, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to police, Kumar brought the contraband from Vishakhapatnam. He was arrested on Monday while deboarding the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express at the New Delhi Railway Station, they said. The accused has been a member of an inter-state gang operating in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, police said.

A police team was on patrolling duty at the railway station when they noticed a huge black trunk being carried by a coolie. Kumar was accompanying the porter and carrying two bags. On checking his luggage, 35 packets containing ‘ganja’ stashed in the iron box were recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said.

The accused used to carry the consignment in big iron boxes which are typically used by Army men and police personnel, the officer added. PTI AMP SRY

